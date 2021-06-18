Wayne Odum, age 84 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 16 at 2:40 p.m. at his home. At the time of his passing, Wayne was surrounded by members of his loving family.

Wayne was born October 19, 1936 at the family home in rural Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of John H. and Lillian M. (Brown) Odum.

On September 11, 1958, Wayne was united in marriage to Ethel L. Choate at Mt. Olive Church near Vienna. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by: 2 sons – Rick Wayne (Susan) Odum of Vienna and Chris Dawayne (Tina) Odum of Pittsburg; 5 grandchildren – Charity (Kyle) Kohlberg, Ashley Odum, Jacob Odum, Jared (Sydney) Odum and Ben McGill; 5 great grandchildren – Kayden, Kylie, Kaylee, Aiden, and Arris; a sister – Mary Lee (Bill) Veach of Marion; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Wayne also leaves his beloved canine companion, BoBo.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by an infant daughter – Tamela Louise Odum; a brother – John Vernial Odum; and sisters – Wilma June Odum, Virginia Marie Odum, Imogene McMahan, and Geraldine Cavitt.

Wayne was a lifelong farmer. He had also worked at a box manufacturing facility in Herrin and in the construction trade during the building of Interstate 24. He assisted with the setting of charges and explosives detonation in the clearing process for the interstate construction project.

Wayne was a member of the Johnson County Farm Bureau. He also served from 1998-2000 on the Johnson/Massac/Pope County Committee for the Farm Service Agency.

Wayne and Ethel attended Mt. Olive Church until its closure. More recently, they worshiped at Cedar Grove Church near Buncombe.

Wayne had a love of the land and, in addition to farming, he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and gardening.

A service honoring the life of Wayne Odum will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the Graves Cemetery, north of Vienna.

Visitation will be conducted Friday evening, June 18, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Graves Cemetery and left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995.

To share a memory of Wayne or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.