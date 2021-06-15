Virginia L. Breeden Jones, age 83 years, a former resident of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away Monday morning, June 14, 2021, at 10:14 AM at River Crossing of East Peoria.

Virginia was born October 24, 1937 near Morley, Missouri. She was the daughter of Arlen and Louise (Cruse) Campbell.

Virginia was united in marriage to Glenn Breeden on June 26, 1955. To this union three children were born: Steve Breeden, Jan Hirst, and Gina Haylow. Glenn preceded her in death on November 10, 1996. She was later united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Jones on July 25, 1998. He brought to this union 3 additional children, Debbie Shreffler, Greg Jones and April Jones. Bob preceded her in death on August 3, 2007.

Virginia is also survived by: her grandchildren – David Breeden, Ranae Bradd, Dan Breeden, Chad Hirst, Courtney Stivers, Jake Hirst, Josh Neiswinter, and Matt Neiswinter; 21 great grandchildren; step grandchildren – Seth Shreffler, Leslie Walker, Katie Grathler, Todd Jones, Krishane Jones, Rock Allen Jordan, and Angel Newman; 15 step great grandchildren; a brother – Don Campbell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Virginia was preceded in death by: 2 sisters – Kathleen Jones and Mary Craig.

Virginia began working as a waitress at the age of 13 at the former Bob White Café at West Vienna. She was also employed by the Ben Franklin store, Daniels Food Mart, as an Avon District manager, and by West Bend Teflon, a plastics manufacturing factory. Virginia also was employed as a customer service supervisor by K’s Merchandise and lastly served as a Mary Kay consultant.

Virginia was very creative. She loved sewing for her family and making embroidered handcrafts of all types and creating memory books for her family members. Virginia was devoted to her family and always looked for ways to be of service to those in need. She also enjoyed using her computer for many projects and staying connected to family and friends.

Virginia was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She became a Christian at the age of 11.

A service honoring the life of Virginia Breeden Jones will be conducted Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, near Buncombe, Illinois.

Brother Don Campbell and Brother Steven Bradd will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, from 10 AM – 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

