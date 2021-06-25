Vicki Lee McKenna, age 66 years, a resident of Grantsburg, Illinois and a former resident of Cairo, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:34 p.m. at her home. At the time of her passing, Vicki was surrounded by members of her loving family.

Vicki was born July 1, 1954 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cairo. She was the middle of three children born to Johnnie Beggs and Betty Jean (Hawkins) Beggs.

On January 15, 1972, Vicki was united in marriage to Gene McNeely at the Cypress Church of God. She was later united in marriage to James Edward McKenna III on February 14, 1991 at the Alexander County Courthouse in Cairo, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Vicki is survived by: her children – John (Melinda) McNeely of Metropolis, Lisa (Robbie) Reeder of Grantsburg, Troy (Melissa) McNeely of Vienna, and Chrissy McKenna of Grantsburg; a step daughter – Faith McKenna of Virginia; 15 grandchildren – Kayla (Randy) Cornwell of Paducah, Kyle (Hope) McNeely of Metropolis, Joshua (Savannah) Reeder of Harrisburg, Zoie Reeder of Grantsburg, Erik Mathis of Vienna, Savannah Mathis of Vienna, Miranda Mathis of Ozark, Corbin McNeely of Vienna, Tory McNeely of Vienna, Cayden McNeely of Vienna, Irial Godfrey of Grantsburg, Jason Avery of Grantsburg, Killian McKenna of Grantsburg, James McKenna of Texas, and Randi McKenna of Virginia; 5 great grandchildren – Alexis Cornwell of Paducah, Adalynn Cornwell of Paducah, Jaxon McNeely of Metropolis, Braylon Mahoney of Vienna, and Stella Cantrell of Vienna; a brother – Billy (Christine) Cram of Carlinville; 2 nephews – Robbie Cram of Indiana and Frankie Cram of Carlinville; 2 nieces – Angel Cram of Carlinville and Kayla Palen of Olney; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents – Johnnie Beggs and Betty Jean Beggs Price; her second husband, James Edward McKenna III; and an infant brother – Ricky Cram.

Vicki attended Vienna High School. She had been employed as a restaurant waitress and bartender. Vicki also had worked as a nurse’s aid. She also formerly owned and operated a jewelry store in Cairo.

Vicki had been involved in historical re-enactments as a member of the Cairo Regiment. She had participated in the Fort Massac encampment and formerly served as a volunteer at Magnolia Manor and Riverlore Mansions in Cairo.

Vicki was of the Southern Baptist faith. She cherished time spent with her family.

Vicki also enjoyed coloring and had made handcrafted crochet items in years past.

A service honoring the life of Vicki McKenna will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Rodney Gholson will officiate.

Private interment will be in the Lower Salem Cemetery in Massac County Illinois.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the family and left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995