Regina Helen Isom, age 91, of Charleston, Illinois formerly of Carbondale, Illinois passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Regina was born July 21, 1929 in Grand Chain, Illinois and was the daughter of Sylvester and Lena (Kirchner) Ulrich. She married Billy Victor Isom on February 21, 1953 and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2016 following 63 years of marriage.

She is Is survived by a loving and devoted family: two children, Andrea “Angie” Hoffman and husband Frank of Bloomington, Illinois and Carl “Gene” House and wife Bonnie of Brewster, Washington; three grandchildren, Jessica Johnson (Dan), Carrie Bonner (Jeremy) and Garrett Hoffman, three great-grandchildren, Michael Bonner and (Julie), Riley Moser and Kaitlyn Bonner; two nieces and a nephew and their families, Gela Wilson (Duke), Tammie Langston (Jimmy), Tim Hard (Cathi).

In addition to her parents and husband, Regina was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Hard and two brothers, Robert and Charles Ulrich.

Regina was a graduate of Grand Chain High School. She was a woman of faith and a long time member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she enjoyed being a part of the 50 + club and a woman’s fellowship group.

Regina cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. She had a flare for decorating and creating a warm and comfortable home for her family and guests. The changing seasons would always be celebrated with the appropriate seasonal decorations that she would often make or sometimes find . Many beautiful wreaths and décor bore witness to her painting and crafting talents. She was a skilled seamstress who could create just about anything, and she did! Many stitches of love bind together yet today her beautiful quilt creations which now adorn many beds in the homes of her family members. Her hobby of baking and decorating cakes soon turned into a successful business. Many weddings and birthdays were celebrated with her beautiful cakes that were topped with the best icing in the world that would satisfy any sweet tooth. Regina was quite the shopper, especially when it came to antiques and she was adept at any restorations that might need to be made. Regina always found time to enjoy traveling with family and friends and it was her generosity and warm and affectionate spirit that gained her many special friends. Among them were Leland Becker and Jolene Whitley, and the three were often referred to as the three amigos! Regina’s husband, children and grandfather were blessed with the very best wife, mother and grandmother who made their lives better through love and devotion. Warm and loving memories of her will always be treasured.

Graveside memorial services honoring the life of Mrs. Regina H. Isom will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Saint Catherine Catholic Cemetery in Grand Chain, Illinois. A luncheon will be served at 12:00 p.m. at the Grand Chain School.

