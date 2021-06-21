Raymond Victor Sheffer, age 60, of Sweetwater, Texas formerly of Metropolis passed away at 10:14 am Saturday, June 19, 2021 in a boating accident on the Ohio River near Joppa.

Raymond was born October 5, 1960 in Kankakee, Illinois. He attended the Edwardsville High School. Raymond worked as a millwright out of Sweetwater, Texas.

Raymond is survived by his mother, Cloetta June Sheffer of Metropolis; uncle, Donald Canada (Delores) of Karnak; three nieces, Christy Deichmann, of Dorsey Illinois, Phyllis June Sheffer of Alton, Illinois, Sarah Sheffer of Worden, Illinois; two nephews, Wendell Dean Sheffer Jr. of Alton, Illinois, James Strader of Staunton, Illinois; a host of cousins .

Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Raymond James Sheffer, and his brother, Wendell Dean Sheffer Sr.

Memorial services honoring the life of Mr. Raymond Victor Sheffer will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Rev. Mark Canada and Rev Steve Heisner will be officiating.

