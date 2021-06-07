Randy Ike Patton, 67, formerly of Vienna, Illinois, passed away on June 5, 2021 at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was born on August 31, 1953 in Leeds, Alabama to James Dempsey Patton and Lillian Katherine (Schultz) Patton. Randy Attended the Waldo Baptist Church in Metropolis, Illinois. He loved his dog Butch, and his guitar.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, James Patton, mother Lillian Patton, brothers, Jack and Rodney, and sisters, Melba Handley and Betty Cole.

Remaining family include is sister, Linda and Charles Parr, brother, James Norman Patton, brother. Phillip Neil and Betty Patton, sister, Jane Ellen and Terry Winkfein, and many nieces and nephews.

As per family wishes, Mr. Patton will be cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date at Patton Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Patton Hill, Alabama. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.