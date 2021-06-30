Property tax bills to be mailed

Johnson County real estate tax bills will be mailed Friday July 2, 2021. Be watching for a #10 white double window envelope. Payment options will be provided on the back of the tax statement.

Real estate installment due dates are:

1st installment due date is August 6, 2021

2nd installment due date is September 17, 2021

Mobile home tax due dates:

Due date is September 17, 2021

Tax bills may be paid by mail or at the County Treasurer’s Office in Vienna. Office hours Monday – Friday 8:00 – Noon & 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Taxes may also be paid at Southern Trust Bank in Goreville.

Questions should be directed to the Johnson County Treasurer 618-658-8042. Tax information may be viewed online at https://johnsonil.devnetwedge.com