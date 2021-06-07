Noel Ray Francis, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Noel was born on November 19, 1951 in Johnson County to Almus Rufus and Vivian Geraldine (Kelley) Francis. He married Frances Bernice Stokes on March 21, 1970 at Busby Chapel in Goreville.

Noel worked as a correctional officer; retiring from the Marion Federal Penitentiary.

Survivors include:

Wife: Fran Francis of Goreville; Sons: Shane and Christie Francis of Goreville, Steve and Kristin Francis of Marion; Grandchildren: Dakota and Courtney Francis of Goreville, Colten and Aimee Francis of Vienna, Dalton Francis of Marion, Veronica Francis and fiancé Taylor Carter of St. Louis, Isabella Francis and friend Hank Thro of Edwardsville, Tyler Barnfield of Goreville, Alicia Barnfield of Goreville; Great grandchildren: Grayson Francis of Goreville, Gunner Francis of Goreville, Cole Francis of Goreville, Scarlett Francis of Vienna; Sisters: Gussie and Bob Marlow of Salem, Dorothy Pfeffer of Goreville, Jeanine and Tommy Tripp of Goreville; Brothers: Rick and Ruby Francis of Goreville, Steve and Lorna Francis of Goreville; Multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aubrey Francis, Donald Francis and Sam Francis; granddaughter, Stefanie Francis.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1pm at Blue Funeral Home in Goreville with Rev. Kenny Blumenstock officiating. Burial will follow at Busby Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 5pm-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home.