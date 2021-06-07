Michael Allen Gates, 62, of Cypress, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Michael was born in Paducah on July 27, 1958 to Bobby and Vera (Medley) Gates. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple. Michael worked as a lab technician for many companies, but most notably enjoyed his time working at Shawnee College and H.B. Fuller. He had a passion for all sports and enjoyed watching any game that was on TV, especially basketball and baseball. Michael was always happiest when spending time with family and friends. Those who loved Michael will cherish the memory of his wonderful sense of humor.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Debra (Mathis) Gates of Cypress, Illinois; one daughter, Mandy Moore (Doug) of Belknap, Illinois; two brothers, Steve Gates and David Gates, both of Paducah; three grandchildren, Hope Hutchison, Lily Moore, and Trace Moore; one great-grandchild, Colton Wynn; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Vera Gates; and one sister, Lisa King.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Michael Gates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the ASPCA; PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929

A celebration of life service for Michael will be held at a later date.

Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.