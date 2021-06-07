Mary Angela File

Mary Angela “Angie” File, 53, passed away on June 2nd, 2021, at her home in rural Creal Springs. Angie had a nurturing soul and tender heart which was expressed through caring for her animals and Veteran patients. Her pets were her passion and she treated them as family. Some of Angie’s greatest achievements were earning her nursing degree and establishing her country home. She also loved horseback riding, fishing, and target shooting. Angie’s two daughters and her seven grandchildren gave her endless pride and enjoyment. Her three sisters were her best friends who she adored and entrusted in all aspects of her life.

Angie is preceded in death by her mother, Judy File, her father, Burrell File, and her brother, Randy File.

Remaining family include her daughters, Sarah (Bruce) West and Ashley (Cody) Baity; her grandchildren, Elliahna, Carsten, Colbie, Ansley, Jensen, Charlee, and Ledger; her sisters, Carla Houston, Sonya Smith, and Jodi Timms; her nieces, McKenzie Timms and Lindsey Hill; her nephews, Luke Shackleford, and Tyson Timms; along with many cousins and close friends.

The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many prayers and expressions of love, concern, and kindness show to them.

A service honoring the life of Angie File will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m.at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Dr. Ron Ferguson will officiate. Burial will be in the Rowan Cemetery near Makanda, Illinois.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12 Noon – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Care (Animal Shelter), 6228 Country Club Road, Murphysboro, Illinois 62966.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.