Kathleen Dakin, 68, of Olmsted, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Kathleen was born February 21, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois; the daughter of Joseph and Justine Przybysz.

She was united in marriage with David Dakin on September 21, 1991. Kathleen was very proud of her family who she loved very much. Her passions included gardening, fishing, sewing, cooking for her family and rescuing animals. She was tiny but feisty and so stubborn. Kathleen had been a cook at Hoots Drive Inn, Bears and Dovers Cafe.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, David; three daughters, Julie (Doug) Revolinski, Danielle Dakin (Brian Long), Amanda (Eric) Newkirk; one son, Darrell (Regina) Dakin; five grandchildren, Victoria Revolinski, Ashton Ford, Eric Paul and David Lee Newkirk, Dalton Dakin and a host of neices and nephews.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was also preceded in death by her late husband, Virgil Dean; her son, Paul Virgil Dean, her daughter, Roxann Jeannette Dakin and ten brothers and sisters.

Per Kathleen’s wishes cremation was accorded with memorial services to be held later in Chicago, Illinois.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.

