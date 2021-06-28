Jerry Jason Hill, age 46, of Harrisburg, passed away June 20, 2021 at the Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL.

Jerry was born October 3, 1974 to John S. Hill and LaWanda (Watkins) Bruening in Eldorado, IL.

Jerry is survived by his mother, LaWanda Bruening of Stonefort, IL; father, John S. Hill of Ozark, IL; sister, Rebecca L. Troxel of Johnson City, IL; brother, James J. Hill of Stonefort, IL.

Private funeral services were held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. Rev. Jerry Wells conducted the service.

Memorials may be made to: Joyner Cemetery, c/o/ Paul Appel, 20 Appel, Stonefort, IL 62987.

