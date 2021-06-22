James Mathis Cherry, age 82 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020, at 3:45 PM at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Jim was born April 3, 1937 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

On June 29, 1963, Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn E. (Knupp) at the Ullin United Methodist Church. She survives.

Jim is also survived by: 2 sons – Richard A. Cherry of Metropolis and John D. Cherry of Vienna; 5 grandchildren – Heather Campbell, Israel (Kylie) Cherry, Austin Cherry, Taylor Cherry and Josh Cherry; 4 great grandchildren – Cameron Wheeler, Conner Wheeler, Ella Kate Wheeler, and Braxton Campbell; a brother – John T. (Aveniel) Cherry of Carbondale; 3 nephews and a niece – Doug Cherry, Bruce Test, Bobby Test, and Diane Davis; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother – Evelyn Mathis Cherry; an infant son – John Michael Cherry; and a sister – Betsey Wiswell.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Metropolis High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreation of Special Populations from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale. Jim was continuing his education by earning hours toward a Master’s Degree.

Jim served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1961 with the rank of Private.

Jim was employed as a mental health technician at the former Anna State Hospital (now Choate Mental Health Center). He worked from 1966-1969 as an instructor at the Golconda Job Corps Center. From 1969 until his retirement in 1998, Jim served as an educational counselor and vocational school instructor at the Vienna Correctional Center.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He loved to golf and was a member of a number of area golf courses. He scored a personal low-round of 67 at the Union County Country Club in Anna. Jim also served for a time as a golf coach for the Shawnee Community College golf team. He also enjoyed playing tennis, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and basketball. Jim was a fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team and the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team. He also enjoyed classic (as well as new) automobiles.

Jim was a member of the Vienna First United Methodist Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Jim Cherry will be conducted Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or to the Vienna First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1349, Vienna, IL 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.