Thursday, June 24, 2021

IDOT Announces I-24 Emergency Road Closure

June 24, 2021 News Leave a comment

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling on eastbound Interstate 24 in Johnson and Massac County of an upcoming road closure beginning at 8p.m. on Thursday, June 24, weather permitting.

I-24 will be closed in the eastbound lanes from milepost 16 in Vienna to Milepost 37 near Metropolis. The road is expected to be open by 7 a.m. on friday, June 25.

The portion of Interstate 24 that is set to be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday evening to 7 a.m. Friday morning is highlighted in orange. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s recommended detour route for eastbound traffic, Illinois 146 to Illinois 145, is highlighted in blue.

 

The closure is necessary to facilitate emergency pavement patching at milepost 32.

Eastbound I-24 traffic should utilize Illinois 146 to Illinois 145, then Illinois 145 to US 45/I-24 Metropolis Interchange.

IDOT asks motorists to please us alternate routes, reduce speed and be alert to equipment and workers.

Check Also

VGS Award Ceremony to be held Thursday

By Jordan McBride The 2020-2021 Vienna Grade School Academic Awards Program will be hosted in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.