IDOT Announces I-24 Emergency Road Closure

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling on eastbound Interstate 24 in Johnson and Massac County of an upcoming road closure beginning at 8p.m. on Thursday, June 24, weather permitting.

I-24 will be closed in the eastbound lanes from milepost 16 in Vienna to Milepost 37 near Metropolis. The road is expected to be open by 7 a.m. on friday, June 25.

The closure is necessary to facilitate emergency pavement patching at milepost 32.

Eastbound I-24 traffic should utilize Illinois 146 to Illinois 145, then Illinois 145 to US 45/I-24 Metropolis Interchange.

IDOT asks motorists to please us alternate routes, reduce speed and be alert to equipment and workers.