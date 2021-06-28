Charles Franklin Averitt, age 87 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Friday evening, June 25, 2021, at 9:04 p.m. at Herrin Hospital.

Charlie, as he was known to his family and friends, was born August 18, 1933 near Vienna. He was the son of William Thomas Averitt and Alice (Harris) Averitt.

Charlie is survived by: a brother – Clarence Edward Averitt and a sister – Alice Rose Harris both of Vienna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by: his parents; 2 sisters – Bonnie Streetman and Blanche McBride; 4 brothers – William B. “Bill” Averitt, Sr., Earl David Averitt, Stephen Daniel Averitt, and James Eugene Averitt; 2 sisters-in-law – Mary Abner Averitt and Louise Davis Averitt; and 3 brothers-in-law – Clarence Streetman, Henry McBride, and Darrell Harris.

Charlie is fondly remembered for being a gentle soul. He never complained and was always willing to work hard and go the extra mile. He dearly loved his family and church. Charlie enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and was a faithful fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Charlie wore many hats through the years. In his youth, he worked in corn fields, orchards, and hayfields. Charlie worked as the gardener for Joe and Mayme Throgmorton for many years and helped look after their son, Sam, when he was a young child. Charlie also did yard work for Robbie Simmons and worked as a flagger for the Johnson County Highway Department work crews. Charlie enjoyed children and babysat for nieces and nephews and was a care giver for family and friends as needed.

Charlie was a lifelong member of Faith Harvest Assembly Church in Vienna.

A service honoring the life of Charlie Averitt will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, June 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Richard Swiney will officiate.

Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery, southeast of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon, June 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Assembly, P.O. Box 565, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995.