Brent Alan Bullock, age 57 years, a resident of Grantsburg, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.

Brent was born on January 3rd, 1964 to Henry and Frances (Pearce) Bullock. He was the first baby of the year born at Marion Memorial Hospital.

Brent was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents – Hillis and Helen (Cagle) Bullock; his maternal grandparents – Guy and Rhudell (Russell) Pearce, and his brother – Brandon Bullock.

As a young boy, Brent enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle and three-wheeler. He also enjoyed trading knives with his Granny Helen, who owned the Grantsburg Store. He always came out with the best deal. Growing up, Brent helped with raising hogs, driving tractors, and other activities on the family farm. He graduated from Vienna High School in 1982. After high school, Brent helped his Grandpa Bullock with his timber business in addition to working on the family farm. In 1991, Brent went to work for the Johnson County Highway Department. He especially enjoyed operating the road grader. In 1996, Brent was united in marriage to Elizabeth Michelle Taylor. Brent and Elizabeth had two daughters, Audra Brynnleigh (Bullock) Stafford & Christian and Adrienne Lee Bullock & Josh Jones. Brent also had two grandchildren, Henry David Stafford and Atticus Crue Alan Jones.

In his later years, Brent enjoyed gardening, especially caring for his flowers. He also still enjoyed riding his four-wheeler. Brent was of the Baptist faith.

A service honoring the life of Brent Bullock will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021, at 4 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Rodney Gholson will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021, from 2 PM – 4 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery, P.O. Box 714, Vienna, IL 62995

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.