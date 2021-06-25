Billy W. Dry, 87 of Joppa, IL went home to be with his Lord on June 23rd 2021. He passed away with his wife by his side and his loving family being very attentive to him.

Mr. Dry was born September 1, 1933 in Cypress, IL.

Mr. Dry was a member of Joppa Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his church very much and served as a Trustee for the church.

Mr. Dry served in the Army and was chosen “Soldier of the Day” at Fort Eustis, Va. The award was based on the soldiers character, neatness, knowledge and military bearing. Pvt. Dry was appointed for the day as enlisted aide-de-camp to Brig. Gen. Frank S. Besson Jr. commanding general of Fort Eustice, thus affording the the opportunity to observe administration of the post at first hand. He was also chosen as General’s Aid.

He was a Volkswagon mechanic for many years. He worked for Volkswagon Co. in Peoria, IL. He was assistant manager. He also worked as a mechanic in Paducah, KY. He worked in custodial and maintenance work for Joppa High School.

He was married to Joan Stewart for 67 years and to this union were born 4 children, Elaine Dry Wetherington and husband, Bob. Pamela Dry Stone and husband, Louis. Nan Dry Saylor and husband, Rick. Billy Wade Dry Jr. and fiance, Margarita Melo. Grandchildren: Jennifer Graves, Benjamin Wetherington, Michal Beth Ellis, Arron Saylor, Michael Saylor, Elizabeth Hughs, Amber Dry, John Dry, Jacob Dry, and Joseph Dry.

Great grand children: Paige and Logan Graves, Levi and Lily Wetherington, Claire, Kate and Silas Ellis, Allison Story.

Billy was the son of Arthur Olen Dry (Ott) and Estella Mae Dry who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by 2 sisters, Pearl Mann and Pauline Allred and three brothers, Theodore, Wayne and Arthur Dry Jr.

Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved them all and enjoyed spending time with them.

He will certainly be missed, but we know that he is walking the streets of gold in heaven with Jesus and his friends and relatives who have gone on before him.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Oliver and Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for caring for Billy during his extended illness.

Memorials may be sent to Joppa Baptist Church.

Graveside services honoring the life of Mr. Billy W. Dry will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Metropolis Memorial Garden’s Cemetery. Rev. David Wright will be officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army National Guard Funeral Detail Team and area veterans.

Pallbearers will be John Dry, Jacob Dry, Joseph Dry, Billy Dry Jr., Benjamin Wetherington, Anthony Ellis, Justin Graves, Rick Saylor, Bob Wetherington and Louis Stone.

Music will be provided by Beth Adkins “I Can Only Imagine”.

Family and friends have been asked to gather at the cemetery..

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.