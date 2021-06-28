Bill Isom, age 89, of Charleston , Illinois passed away on Monday, March 14, 2016 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Mr. Isom was born Billy Victor Isom on July 25, 1926 in Dongola, Illinois, the son of the late James and Atta (Montgomery) Isom. He married Regina Ulrich on February 21, 1953.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Andrea Hoffman and husband Frank of Bloomington, Illinois a son, Carl House and wife Bonnie of Brewster, Washington; three grandchildren, Garrett Hoffman of Bloomington, Jessica (Dan) Johnson of East Wenatchee, Washington and Carrie (Jeremy) Bonner of Wenatchee, Washington; three great grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Bonner and Riley Moser.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Kathleen (Kay) Larimer and a brother, Gilbert Isom; nephew, Jimmy Joe (Carolyn) Isom.

Bill honorably served his country with the 61st Artillery Battalion of the 1st Calvary Division, United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He received his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in Education degrees from Southern Illinois University and a Masters of Science (Library Science) degree from the University of Illinois. He pursued additional study and Higher Education at Southern. He was a member of the Illinois Library Association, Phi Delta Kappa ( an International association for educators), and Phi Kappa Tau (a national society fraternity), for over 50 years.

Bill was a faculty member in Library Services at Eastern Illinois University for 30 years and Head of Circulation Services in Booth Library at Eastern during 24 of those years. He also held several other positions in different types of libraries (school, public, state and university) for a combined total of more than 40 years. He retired from Eastern as a Professor in Library Services.

For five years following his retirement, Bill served as a part time faculty member in the Library Services at Eastern. During his retirement he also served as an election judge for Precinct 18 in Charleston and worked part time in Eastern’s Textbook Library.

Graveside memorial services honoring the life of Mr. Bill Isom will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Saint Catherine Catholic Cemetery in Grand Chain. A luncheon will be served at 12:00 p.m. at the Grand Chain School.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.