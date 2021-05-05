William Michael Gray, age 68, of Orange City, Florida and a former resident of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Mike was born November 30, 1952 in Carbondale, Illinois to Jack and Jacqueline Gray.

Mike proudly served his country in the Marine Corps after graduating from Vienna High School. He then went on to be a Police Officer and Vienna Chief of Police and later, a Safety Director. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved boating, fishing and hunting.

He is predeceased by his mother, Jacqueline and his brother, Sam Gray. Left to cherish his memory is his father, Jack Gray; son, Jonathan Gray (Deanna); two grandchildren, Addison and Landon Gray; brother, Tim Gray; nephews, Jeremy Gray (Kerry) and Mathew Kerley (Devyn) and a niece; Julia Gray; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

A graveside service honoring the life of Mike Gray will be conducted Saturday morning, June 5, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded.

Interment will follow.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:15 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021.