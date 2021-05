The 2020-2021 Vienna Grade School Academic Awards Program will be hosted in the new gymnasium on Thursday morning, May 20 at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend this program, designed to recognize the academic accomplishments of Vienna Grade School students throughout the current school year.

Masks will be required. All Illinois Bridge to Phase 5 Guidelines will be followed for this in-person event. For more information visit the school’s home page at www.viennagradeschool.com.