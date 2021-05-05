Thomas B. “Tom” Smith, age 71 years, a resident of rural Vienna and a former resident of Chicago, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 2, 2021, at 3:30 PM at his home.

Tom was born May 3, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of George H. and Laverne (Wegner) Smith.

On April 18, 1981, Tom was united in marriage to Shirley Metz in Chicago. She survives.

Tom is also survived by: 3 children – Shelley (Rolly) Sori of Vienna, Thomas B. Smith, Jr. of Chicago, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Smith of Elgin; grandchildren – John Sori of Chicago, Brianna Sori of Chicago, Genivieve Smith of Austin, Texas, Thomas B. Smith III of Metropolis, Evan Smith of Elgin, and Dominic Smith of Elgin; and a sister – Lynn Smith of Vienna.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother – George Smith.

Tom was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Chicago. He was employed as a truck driver for the City of Chicago – Street and Sanitation Department. Tom was a member of Chicago local # 726 International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union.

Tom enjoyed the outdoors. He particularly enjoyed fishing, classic cars, and attending car shows.

Tom was of the Episcopal faith.

A funeral service honoring the life of Thomas B. Smith will be conducted Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Friday evening, May 7, 2021, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, IL 62062.