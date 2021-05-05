Terry Michael Carter, age 74 years, a resident of rural Goreville (the Lake of Egypt), passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 12:05 PM in Marion, Illinois.

Terry was born June 28, 1946 in Aurora, Illinois. He was the son of John Amon Carter and Wilma (Sharp) Carter.

Terry is survived by: a sister – Janice C. (Chris) Horvath of Carson City, Nevada; a brother – John L. Carter of the Lake of Egypt; a niece and two nephews – Jane Brown of Marion, John M. “Mike” (Stephanie) Carter of the Lake of Egypt and Jason (Desiree’) Horvath of Richmond, California; as well as grand and great-grand nephews.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother – Kenneth A. Carter and a sister-in-law – Barbara Carter.

Terry was a graduate of Norte del Rio High School in Sacramento, California.

Terry enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964, at the age of 17 years. He served during the Vietnam War and was stationed throughout the world during his military career. He retired on August 1, 1986 with the rank of C.W.O. 3. In his retirement, Terry worked as an automotive salesman at Absher Automotive in Marion. He was a life member of the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 in Vienna and was also a member of the American Legion and the N.R.A.

Terry was an automobile aficionado. He also raised Brittany Spaniels and had Labs through the years. Terry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting. Terry is remembered for his quick wit and love of socializing with his friends.

A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held Saturday afternoon, May 8, 2021, at 1 PM at “Just One More” located at 1303 Enterprise Way, Marion, Illinois 62959.

Contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 www.st.jude.org