Shirley Jo Tate, 86, of Sherman, formerly of Springfield, IL, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Villa East Health Care in Sherman, IL. She was born January 13, 1935, in Karnak, IL, the daughter of Russell G. and Gladys (Hill) Tate.

She is survived by a sister, Sheila T. (Joe) Wilson of Orrville, OH; a brother, Ryan “Gregory” Tate of Florence, CO; two nieces, Sarah (Jason) Reynolds and Mallory (Travis) Bradley and two nephews, David (Alice) Goddard and Justin (Melanie) Tate.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandra Sue Goddard.

Shirley volunteered since about 2000 at St. John’s Breadline. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus and Quartet. Shirley was an avid reader, played violin and was in the chorus during high school.

She retired from the State of Illinois and had also worked for 31 years for Aetna Life and Casualty.

The family thanks the staff of HSHS Home Care, Hospice IL, and the Villas Senior Care Community for their compassionate care and assistance.

A special thank you to Shirley Jo’s friends for their kindness, friendship, and support.

Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery in Vienna, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Breadline or St. Agnes Church, Springfield, IL.