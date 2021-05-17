Roger Dale Corzine, age 74 years, a resident of Karnak, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, May 13, 2021, at 6:22 AM at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois.

Roger was born September 30, 1946 at the family home in Karnak. He was the son of William Corzine and Bernell (Harbison) Corzine.

On May 2, 2021, Roger was united in marriage to Tina M. (nee Cerny) Penrod at Freedom Outreach Ministries east of Vienna. She survives.

Roger is also survived by: his children – Roger Dale Corzine of Arkansas, Steve (Rolinda) Corzine of Dardanelle, Arkansas, Jeff Corzine of Arkansas, Janita (Shannon) Hinkle of Missouri, and Michael Corzine of Arkansas; 2 stepdaughters – Brandi Penrod of Karnak and Jozanna (Tim) Matheny of Belknap; grandchildren – Jon Ulam, Jasmine Byars, Isabella Byars, Larissa Latham, Stevie Corzine, Justin Corzine, Austin Corzine, Joshua Matheny, Jozelyn Matheny, Titus Matheny, and Daniel (Anna) Johnson; several great grandchildren; 2 brothers – William “Bud” (Shelley) Corzine of Paducah, Kentucky and Gregory “Boo Boo” Corzine of Brookport; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by: his wives – Janis Taylor and Kathy Corzine; and an infant sister – Jennifer Louise Corzine.

Roger was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was employed by Southern Clay (Oil-Dri) Corporation in Mounds, Illinois. Also, he worked as an independent truck driver and retired from Heekin Can Company, a division of Ball Corporation, with over 26 years of service.

Roger recently gave his heart to the Lord and was a born again child of God. He attended Freedom Outreach Ministries and loved his church family.

Roger enjoyed staying abreast of current issues by watching Fox News. He was an avid collector. Roger will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. He always wanted to leave everyone he met with a smile.

A memorial service honoring the life of Roger D. Corzine will be conducted Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1 PM at Freedom Outreach Ministries, 5515 Illinois Route 146 East, Vienna, Illinois. Pastor Billy Thomas and Pastor Ronnie Rixie will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon – 1 PM Monday at Freedom Outreach Ministries.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 284, Vienna, IL 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.