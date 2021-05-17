Robert (Chief) Allen Thomas, age 68 years, a resident of Vienna and a native of Alexander County, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, at 12:50 AM at the Saline Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Robert was born December 18, 1952, in Alexander County, Illinois. He was the son of Elise Thomas.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Allen, Jr, both of Alexander County. Robert loved his mother and brother very much.

Robert graduated from Cairo High School and had many lifelong dear friends that he kept up and corresponded with by writing letters with his beautiful handwriting. Robert had a sweet spirit and always had a smile on his face. He loved the Lord and his church family, and they loved him. He enjoyed birthday celebrations and participating in various activities at church such as cooking Easter Sunrise breakfast and cutting the shrubs. He participated in several mission projects through the years. He loved to read his Bible and have the Bible read to him. Robert was a faithful member of Simpson Baptist Church, Simpson, Illinois.

A special thank you to the many organizations & staff that have helped care for Robert: Family Counseling Service, Heritage House and Autumn Ridge Assisted Living, Vienna IL; Aperion Care, Cairo, IL; Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and Dr. Oliver, Metropolis, IL; Saline Care Nursing and Rehab Center, Harrisburg IL and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

A Graveside Service honoring the life of Robert Thomas will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 4:00 PM on May 16, 2021, at Spencer Heights Memorial Cemetery, in Mounds, Illinois. Pastor Steve Williams will officiate. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 3:45 PM Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Simpson Missionary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 102, Simpson, Illinois.