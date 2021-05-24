Pastor R. G. Null

Pastor Null was born August 4, 1947 in Carbondale, Illinois. He was the eldest of eight children born to Gene Null and Clara Lucille (McKinnies) Null.

On June 11, 1966, Pastor Null was united in marriage to his beloved Geri at the United Pentecostal Church in Winona, Minnesota. She survives.

Other survivors include: Their children – Michelle Ann (Rev. George) Bankston of Greenville and Timothy James (Meesha) Null of Marion; 5 grandchildren – Brittany (Rev. Brian) Staley and Rev. Dustin (Jen) Bankston all of Greenville, Katlyn (Dylan) Rose of Plymouth, Indiana, Makenzie Prince and Ashlyn Cole both of Marion; great grandchildren – Sydney, Sage, Paisley, Lily, Addie, Reagan, and Hayven; 2 brothers – Randy Null of Las Vegas, Nevada and Rogey Null of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; 2 sisters – Tammy (Rev. Steve) Allard and Debbie Null all of Modesto, California; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and his church family.

In addition to his parents, Pastor Null was preceded in death by: a sister – Brenda Lewellen; and 2 brothers – Terry Null and Danny Null.

Pastor Null attended High School in LaPorte, Indiana. He excelled in baseball and is credited with winning the championship game during his senior year in 1963 when he stole home. He was scouted by the Pittsburg Pirates ball club but felt the calling into the Christian ministry. He is a 1967 graduate of the Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota. Pastor Null earned a bachelors degree in Theology.

August 25, 2021 would have marked the 50th anniversary of Pastor Null’s service to the community of Goreville and the First Pentecostal Church. He has been a faithful, energetic and dedicated shepherd not only to his church congregation but to the wider community and all across Southern Illinois. He was a true pastor and had a calling for visitation, a burden for the lost, and a heart for service. Pastor Null served in a number of capacities within the Illinois District of the U.P.C., including Section 1 Youth Director and later he served 18 years as Section 1 Secretary/Treasurer. He had also served for 20+ years as the Illinois District Chaplain for Prison Ministries. In addition to his pastorate at First Pentecostal Church in Goreville, Pastor Null also served at Apostolic Life in Carbondale for many years. He would minister at both churches on Sunday and conduct midweek prayer meetings on Wednesday evening in Goreville and in Carbondale on Thursday evenings. Pastor Null was instrumental in building projects with both congregations. He also founded the Education Resource Center, a Christian based school, first located in Carterville later located in Carbondale. For many years, Pastor Null conducted a weekly radio broadcast on the WXAN Christian radio station at Ava. Pastor Null carried his love of athletics and sports with him throughout his lifetime and was offered the position of serving as chaplain to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. A position which, unfortunately, he felt led to turn down due to his feeling that the distance that he resided from St. Louis would prove a hinderance to his ability to minister to the needs of the team.

Pastor Null had a passion for ministry which his life exemplified. He did enjoy and occasional fishing trip when he and Mrs. Null would visit family in Wisconsin. In more recent years, he took an interest in motorcycling. Additionally, he even felt compelled to cheer on the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

The legacy which Pastor Null leaves behind and the lives that his ministry has touched knows no bounds.

A service honoring the life and ministry of Pastor R.G. Null will be conducted Friday afternoon, May 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church, 915 North Broadway Street, Goreville, Illinois 62939.

Burial will be in the Cana Cemetery, north of Goreville.

Visitation will be conducted Thursday evening, May 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church in Goreville. Additional visitation will be conducted Friday, May 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959.

