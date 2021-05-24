Mike W. Hartline

Mike, as he was known to family and friends, was born May 8, 1952 in Carbondale, Illinois. He was the son of Harlan and Doris (Mason) Hartline.

On June 30, 1973, Mike was united in marriage to June M. Sharp at the Cypress Baptist Church. She survives.

Mike is also survived by: his mother – Doris Hartline of Cypress; his children – Melissa (Jamie) Graves of Vienna and Brian Hartline of Cypress; grandchildren – Reagan (Chad) Heatherly of Anna, Brady Graves of Vienna, Brylee Hartline and Kiera Hartline both of rural Buncombe; a great grandson – Cannon Heatherly; and a brother – Kenneth (Rosie) Hartline of Cypress.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Hartline.

Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for 35 years prior to his retirement at the rock quarry in the White Hill community. Mike was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local # 318 in Marion. He had served as a member of the Cypress Volunteer Fire Department and was a past member of the Cypress Elementary School board of education.

Mike enjoyed working and only slowed due to his declining health condition. He was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

A service honoring the life of Mike Hartline will be conducted Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or online at www.st.jude.org