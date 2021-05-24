Mike W. Hartline

On June 30, 1973, Mike was united in marriage to June M. Sharp at the Cypress Baptist Church. She survives.
Mike is also survived by: his mother – Doris Hartline of Cypress; his children – Melissa (Jamie) Graves of Vienna and Brian Hartline of Cypress; grandchildren – Reagan (Chad) Heatherly of Anna, Brady Graves of Vienna, Brylee Hartline and Kiera Hartline both of rural Buncombe; a great grandson – Cannon Heatherly; and a brother – Kenneth (Rosie) Hartline of Cypress.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Hartline.
Mike was a 1970 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for 35 years prior to his retirement at the rock quarry in the White Hill community. Mike was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local # 318 in Marion. He had served as a member of the Cypress Volunteer Fire Department and was a past member of the Cypress Elementary School board of education.
Mike enjoyed working and only slowed due to his declining health condition. He was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.
A service honoring the life of Mike Hartline will be conducted Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate.
Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or online at www.st.jude.org