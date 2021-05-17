Mary Lou Avery, age 87 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, at St. Louis University Medical Center.

Mary Lou was born March 8, 1934 on Boss Island in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of William A. and Alice Marie (Jenkins) Elliott.

Mary Lou was united in marriage to Jim Avery on December 3, 1951 in Corinth, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1991.

Mary Lou is survived by: her daughters – Becky Lynn (Mitch) Groves of Newburgh, Indiana, Cindy Ann (Ron) Studer of Vienna, and Lisa Michelle Overton of Vienna; 8 grandchildren – Matthew (Sarah) Groves, Jamie (Mikhala) Jones, Krista Staple, Melissa (Dustin) Lilja, Brandon Studer, Kayla (Caleb) Dotson, Chelsea Studer, and Derick (Alana) Overton; 7 great grandchildren – Jaylie Staple, Kaileigh Luttrell, Talon Lilja, Elliott Groves, Genevieve Groves, Arlington Jones and Finnly Lilja; a son-in-law – Jimmy Jones; sisters-in-law – Mary Elliott and Rosie (J.W.) Hand; a brother-in-law – Richard (Hannah) Avery; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by: a son – Jimmy Ray Avery; a daughter – Sheryl Jean Jones; and 2 brothers – Bill Elliott and Don Elliott.

Mary Lou attended Vienna High School and was a member of the class of 1952. She was a devoted homemaker and assisted in the office and bookkeeping responsibilities for the family service station business.

Mary Lou was a member of the Vienna First Christian Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mary Lou enjoyed quilting, crochet, reading, coloring and singing. She was a strong and independent lady and is remembered by her family as “an all around badass!”

A service honoring the life of Mary Lou Avery will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Les Chamberlain will officiate.

Visitation will be from 1 PM – 3 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 20 Hospital Drive, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 or to Shawnee Mass Transit service, 100 Smart Drive, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

To share a memory of Mary Lou or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Those attending the visitation and service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.