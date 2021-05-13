Marty Badgley, 59, of Grand Chain, passed away at 8:42 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Marty was born may 26, 1961 in Madisonville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of the Osage City High School in Osage City, Kansas. Marty had previously worked as a Crane operator and an iron worker. He enjoyed camping. Marty was a big UK fan and a Kansas City Royals baseball fan. Marty had served in the United States Marine Corps. Marty and Rhonda Adams Badgley were united in marriage on May 26, 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda, son, Josh Badgley of Cropwell, Alabama, parents, Larry and June Perryman Badgley of Grand Chain, brother, Pat Badgley of South Carolina, a host of neices and nephews.

Memorial services honoring the life of Mr. Marty Badgley will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Ohio Chapel Church near Grand Chain. The family will receive friends from 10 till 1 at the church. Pastor Tammy Horn will officiate. Inurnment will be In the Ohio Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Grand Chain Library, 312 west 2nd street, Grand Chain, IL 62941

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.

