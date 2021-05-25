John J. Jaco, 84 of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly, May 23, 2021 at his home.

John was born on August 25, 1936 to William Benjamin Jaco and Emmaline Helm Jaco.

He grew up hunting with his dad in the small town of Vienna, Illinois.

He had four older sisters and another sister who died after birth. John graduated from Vienna High School and went to serve his country in the Air Force.

While in the Air Force, he met his soulmate, Beverly Richard Jaco. While stationed in Hampton, Virginia they welcomed their first child, Brenda Jaco (Yates).

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force they returned to southern Illinois.

Then in November of 1962, they moved to Brownsburg, Indiana. They welcomed their second child, John W. Jaco in 1963. They completed their family in 1970 with Barbara Jaco (Payne).

He worked as a comptroller for Link Belt and retired from there after 38 years.

In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren. He also enjoyed splitting wood, hunting and all outdoor activities. He was a member of Pittsboro Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held for John in his hometown of Vienna, Illinois at Bailey Funeral Home on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 am. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Reevesville Cemetery.

Memorials made be made to Pittsboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 582, Pittsboro, IN 46167, attn: Nathaniel Berdine.

