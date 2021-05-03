Jeanette G. Norton, age 75 years, a resident of rural Simpson, Illinois (the Cedar Grove Community), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12:10 A.M.

Jeanette was born November 17, 1945 in Pope County Illinois. She was the daughter of Dee and Hazel (Milliken) Parsons.

On October 21, 1961, Jeanette was united in marriage to Albert V. Norton, Sr. in Metropolis, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2018.

Jeanette is survived by: her children – Vernon Norton of Michigan, Victor (Mary) Norton of Simpson, James (Mary) Norton of Ozark, Stephen Norton of Georgia, and Sharrol (Lloyd Jones, Jr.) Norton of Simpson; 19 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a sister – Helen Marie Abner of Eddyville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by a son – Terry Norton.

Jeanette was a graduate of Pope County High School. She also attended John A. Logan Community College and received training to earn her certification as an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse). Jeanette worked in area nursing homes and was last employed at Massac Memorial Hospital.

Jeanette enjoyed reading. She was a member of River of Life United Pentecostal Church in Harrisburg.

A service honoring the life of Jeanette Norton will be held on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, at 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Bobby Gentry will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 PM – 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Pope County.

Donations in memory of Jeanette may be made to the River of Life United Pentecostal Church, 7 South Capitol Street, Harrisburg, IL. 62946.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.