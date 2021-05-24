Jack L. Stewart

Jack was born June 27, 1934 at the family home near Buncombe. He was the son of Ernest “Bill” Stewart and Millie (Rich) Stewart.

On September 13, 1975, Jack was united in marriage to Julie A. Leuallen at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include: daughters – Diane (Randy) Richter of Troy, Connie Mills of North Carolina, and Vicki (Ron) Recht of Crainville; 5 grandchildren – Justin (Melissa) Richter of Seattle, Washington, Alisa Richter of St. Jacob, Ashlyn Mills of Des Moines, Iowa, Christa Mills of North Carolina, and Bradley (his fiancé – Ashley Miller) Recht of Christopher; great grandchildren – Owen Richter, James Recht and Allison Recht; a niece – Nancy (Terry) Cox, a nephew – James (Colleen) Stewart; and his best friend & feline companion – Zack.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers – William E. “Bill” (his wife Juanita) Stewart and Franklin “Pete” (his wife Millie) Stewart; and a nephew – Richard Stewart.

Jack was a 1952 graduate of Vienna High School. Following graduation, Jack was employed at the Elgin State Hospital. He joined the U.S. Army and served from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958. During his military service, Jack was primarily stationed in Germany. Following his military discharge, Jack attended barber school. He owned and operated two barber shops in Elk Grove Village. In 1969, Jack sold his barber business to his partner and went to work for the municipality of Elk Grove Village. He retired as Foreman of land and forestry.

Jack was a 50+ year member of the Masonic fraternity. He was a member of New Columbia Masonic Lodge # 336 A.F. & A.M. Jack was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Vienna.

Jack is remembered for his love of nature and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and landscaper. Jack loved sports and closely followed high school basketball and enjoyed attending games. He was also a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

He was truly a “jack-of-all-trades.”

A graveside service honoring the life of Jack Stewart will be conducted Monday morning, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe. Pastor Tim Gossett will officiate.

Military graveside rites will be accorded.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Those wishing to go directly to the cemetery for the graveside service are invited to arrive at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Memorials may be made to the Vienna First United Methodist Church (True Vine Café ministry), P.O. Box 1349, Vienna, Illinois 62995.