Gloria Jean Stout, age 78 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, at 12:33 AM at Bon Secours Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah, Kentucky.

Gloria was born December 2, 1942 in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. She was the daughter of David Victor and Alice Sue (Porterfield) Wilhelm.

On October 11, 1967, Gloria was united in marriage to Floyd Junior Stout in Cleveland, Ohio. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2011.

Gloria is survived by: her children – Karen (Reggy) Cox of Karnak, Warren (Brandi) Stout of Vienna, and Keith (Tanya) Stout of Copperas Cove, Texas; grandchildren – Brittany (Brandon) Blackburn, Kaleb, Kalissa, and Rachelle Cox, Cassidy, Adrian, William, and Jacob Stout; a step granddaughter – Heather Cox; 2 great grandchildren – Bentley and Roczen Blackburn; 2 sisters – Helen Fuller of Fairdale, West Virginia and Deloris McCoy of Pineville, West Virginia; a brother – James (Barbara) Wilhelm of Ozark, Alabama; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by: an infant son – William Albert Stout; a grandson – Alexander David Stout; 2 brothers – David Hunter Wilhelm and Ward Wylie Wilhelm; and 4 sisters – Georgia Leake Crist, Betty Jane Wilhelm, Jacqueline Canada, and Launa Mae Thompson.

Gloria was a 1961 graduate of Mullens High School in Mullens, West Virginia.

Gloria was a homemaker. She cherished time spent with her family and was devoted to caring for them.

Gloria was a faithful Christian. She worshipped at First Baptist Church in Vienna and was an active member of the Sunday School.

A funeral service honoring the life of Gloria Jean Stout will be conducted Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Dr. Glenn Webb will officiate.

Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021, from 1 PM – 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Owen Lee Webb, 2190 Mt. Zion Road, Vienna, IL 62995.

For those unable to personally attend the service, it will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for later viewing.

Customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

To share a memory of Gloria or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.