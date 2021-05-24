Gladys “Sally” Summers

Sally, as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was born January 14, 1930 in Kuttawa, Kentucky. She was the second of six children born to Robert Elisha Haney and Mary Megdelene (Winters) Haney.

On December 22, 1949, Sally was united in marriage to Carl V. Summers at the First Presbyterian Church in Cairo, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2003.

Sally is survived by: her children – John (Vicki) Summers of Vienna and Joyce (Ron) Taylor of Metropolis; 3 granddaughters – Amy (Corey) Jeffords of Paducah, Kentucky, Grayson (Justin) Dawes of Vienna, and Reagan (Brandon) Tanner of Tunnel Hill; 6 great grandchildren – Daniel Noah Jeffords, Isabelle Grace Jeffords, Paityn Julianna Jeffords, Adler Gray Dawes, Brooks Erickson Dawes, and Wren Acadia Tanner; 3 sisters – Mary (the late Harold) Crippen of Carlyle, Grace (the late Jim) Akin of Huntsville, Alabama, Lottie (Francis) Baker of Summerfield, Florida; a sister-in-law – Carlene Haney of Paducah, Kentucky, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by: a beloved granddaughter – Julie Taylor, a sister & brother-in-law – Edith (Homer) Dean, and a brother – Robert “Bud” Haney.

Sally was a 1949 graduate of Cairo High School. She was employed as a bank teller at the former Drover’s State Bank in Vienna and also had worked as a bookkeeper for Fruit Belt Farm Service.

Sally was a member of the former Longview Branch of the Johnson County Homemaker’s Extension. She was also a member of the Vienna First United Methodist Church.

Sally enjoyed drawing, sewing, and was an amateur photographer.

A service honoring the life of Sally Summers will be conducted Monday afternoon, May 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor John Cockrel and Pastor David Michael Webb will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Oval Cemetery, near Norris City, Illinois.

Visitation will be held Monday afternoon, May 24, 2021, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Julie Taylor Memorial Scholarship, c/o Covenant Theological Seminary, 12330 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141.