Cora Jean Higgins, age 73, of Belknap, passed away at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Jean was born October 25,1947 in Casper, Wyoming. She was united in marriage with Carrol Higgins in October of 1967 in Evansville, Indiana. Jean had several jobs but mostly baby sitting for her grandchildren that she loved dearly. She loved the great outdoors, camping and fishing at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

Jean is survived by her husband, Carrol; son, Carl Higgins of Belknap; daughter, Heather Gorham of Hickory, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Pheonix, Peyton, Faith, Emmanuel, Sahara and Zyere; brother, Leroy Bacus of Casper, Wyoming; sister, Gloria Hoff of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Mildred Ayers and her sister, Darlene Eddy of Casper, Wyoming.

Memorial services honoring the life of Mrs. Cora Jean Higgins will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 11 till 1 at the funeral home. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating Inurnment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Belknap.

Customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

