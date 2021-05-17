Charles L. “C.L.” Murrie, age 75 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at 9:22 AM at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

C.L. was born December 14, 1945 on his family’s farm in Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of Arvel Murrie and Retha Hines Murrie.

In 1965, C.L. was united in marriage to Beverly Barnett. To this union, a daughter – Kristy Kay; and a son – Charles Matthew were born.

He was later united in marriage to Patricia K. Zielke in 1988. To this union, a son – Jeffrey Thomas; and a daughter – Jani Elizabeth, were born.

Additionally, C.L. is survived by: 7 grandchildren – Harley, Quentin, Antwan, Jazman, Autumn, Lennon, and Joslyn; 2 great grandchildren – Juno and Keagan Reye; 1 brother – Tom (Carmen) Murrie; 6 sisters – Glenna (James) Collie, Arlene (Deon) Miles, Shirley Combs, Gladys Street, Beverly Duer, and Louise Russell; as well as other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, C.L. was preceded in death by a sister – Hazel Shelton.

C.L. worked on the family farm until graduating from Vienna High School in 1962 when he moved to Northern Illinois. He worked as a trainer and raised Clydesdale horses. For 29 years, C.L. was employed by Mooseheart in Kane County Illinois, working primarily in the transportation department. Following his retirement, he worked as a tour bus driver in Rock Falls, Illinois as well as working at a quick lube automotive service station. In 2008, when C.L. returned to Southern Illinois, he worked for a time at Hutson Equipment in Cypress, Illinois. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and was a motorcycle, funny car and hot rod enthusiast. C.L. was a member of the Fox Valley Chapter of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.), the American Motorcycle Association, and the American Hot Rod Association. He enjoyed motorcycle hill climbing with family and friends and raced for over 18 years.

A memorial service honoring the life of Charles L. “C.L.” Murrie will be conducted Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 5 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. C.L.’s nephew, Dale Russell, will officiate.

The family will receive relatives from 3 PM – 5 PM Saturday at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To share a memory of C.L. or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Those attending the visitation and service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.