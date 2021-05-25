Anthony (Tony) Ray Boner (60 years of age) passed into Heaven at 10:23 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Southgate Nursing Facility in Metropolis, Illinois. Tony was born September 17, 1960 at the (old) Marion Memorial Hospital in Marion, Illinois to Raymond S. and Allene (Sloan) Boner, who are both deceased. He was the brother of Elaine Jackson, who is also deceased

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 1:30 PM in the sanctuary of Simpson Baptist Church. Prior to the service, a carry-in luncheon will be held in the Art Murrie Resource Center at Simpson Baptist Church. This meal and fellowship will follow the Sunday morning worship service.

