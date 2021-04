Marilyn K. Upchurch, age 70 years, a resident of Marion, Illinois and a former resident of Johnson County, passed away Monday evening, April 12, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

A service honoring the life of Marilyn Upchurch will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Busby Chapel Cemetery, south of Goreville.

Visitation will be conducted Friday, April 16, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.