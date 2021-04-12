George F. Partridge, age 66 of Grand Chain, died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home. He was born May 27, 1954 in Anna, the son of Harry C. and Rosalee (Foster) Partridge. He married Suzan Nicholson on December 10, 1976 in Murray, KY.

George is survived by his loving wife, Suzan Partridge of Grand Chain; two sons, Justin Partridge of Vienna, Joshua Partridge of Lick Creek; daughter, Sarah (Brent) Manley of Metropolis; seven grandchildren, Millie, Tessa, Jedd, Bryce, Kyran Partridge, Addalee and Henry Manley; brothers, John (Bonnie) Partridge of Columbus, MS, Mike (Jeri) Partridge of Anna; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Reva and Mack Wrozier; brother and sister in law, Carter and Allibeth Partridge.

George was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, the Nursery Association and was a Licensed Landscape Architect. Early in his career he worked for Hudson Elevator in Mound City and retired from Local 318. In 1982 he started Partridge Landscaping, serving the surrounding areas for 38 years. He opened the Garden Center in Cairo before moving the business to Grand Chain. He designed and was a partner owner of the Gambit Golf Course in Vienna from 1994-2001. George was very passionate about his work, overseeing every detail of each project. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Anna Cemetery with Pastor Tammy Horn officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Saturday at the Ohio Chapel in Grand Chain.

To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna are in charge of arrangements.