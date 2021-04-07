Consolidated Election leads to a new face on Vienna High School Board

The consolidated election was held on April 6, 2021. The ballot included nine candidates for the Vienna High School Board, with voters choosing four.

Winning candidates include David Allbritten with 362 votes, John Summers with 404 votes, Jay Morgan with 331 votes, and Debbie Jones with 404 votes. Jones was the only first-time board member.

Candidates that did not garner enough votes for election to the school board include: Jason Hynes with 315 votes , Matthew Johnson with 207 votes, Robbie Reeder with 251 votes, Bo Vinson with 309 votes and Philip McMahan with 91.

More information, including full election results for all races in the consolidated elections, check out the April 15th issue of The Vienna Times.