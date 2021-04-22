Betty Rose, age 75 years, a former resident of rural Goreville, passed away Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021, at St. Sophia Health and Rehab Center in Florissant, Missouri.

Betty was born August 31, 1945 on the family farm northeast of Goreville. She was the daughter of Paul Lowery, Sr. and Mary Ann (Moore) Lowery.

Betty is survived by: her son – Victor Scott Rose; her siblings – John Lowery of Kankakee, Maye (David) Boyd of Birmingham, Alabama, Faye Barnett of Goreville, and Mona Diefenbach of the Pittsburg community; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by: 4 brothers – Gene, Ronald, Jimmie, and Paul Lowery, Jr.; as well as infant twin sisters – Joann and Helen Lowery.

Betty was a 1963 graduate of Goreville High School. She was employed throughout her working career by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Betty retired October 31, 2002. During her retirement, Betty served as a volunteer at the Heartland Regional Medical Center.

She remained active and enjoyed walking. She also enjoyed reading and particularly appreciated the works of Thomas Kinkade.

Betty was a member of the First Pentecostal Church in Goreville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date which will be announced.

For those who wish, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the First Pentecostal Church, 915 North Broadway Street, Goreville, Illinois 62939 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Also, in honor of Betty’s love of nature and the outdoors, the family encourages you to plant a tree in her memory.

To share a memory of Betty or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.