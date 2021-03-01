Teresa Lynn Jackson (McCoy), 54, of South Elgin, Illinois passed away Monday, February 22, 2021.

Teresa was born June 7, 1966 at St Joseph’s hospital in Elgin, Illinois to Dewey and Kay (Perry) McCoy.

Teresa graduated from Larkin High School class of 1984 and would later go on to graduate with honors from Elgin Community College with her paralegal. Teresa loved education and her eagerness for new opportunities led her to intern with the Kane County judiciary as well as continue pursuing education with Strayer University.

Teresa was a dedicated and hard worker, she worked at Sherman and St Joseph’s Hospitals, Chase bank and Verizon Wireless through the years, finding things she enjoyed in each.

Teresa married Roger Lee Jackson on June 7, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed traveling together, spending time going to the occasional NASCAR race, and simply spending time together on their deck.

Teresa had a passion for life and a love of many things such as sewing, her mustang and riding the Harley with her husband. She enjoyed training and taking part in events with friends such as the color run 5k and Polar Plunge in Chicago as well as the St Jude’s Rock N Roll Nashville half marathon.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Dewey McCoy, and survived by a large family that she had an immense love for. Mother Kay (Perry) McCoy of Goreville, Illinois; husband Roger Jackson of South Elgin, Illinois; brother Roger McCoy and his wife Thorunn McCoy of Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa is also survived by one daughter, Leah Elizabeth Jackson of Goreville, Illinois, who gave her five grandchildren that she had a very special place in her heart for, Brendon of DeKalb, Illinois; Dalton, Bridget, Ainsley, and Wyatt of Goreville, Illinois; as well as four step daughters and many step grand children. Teresa’s family was very important to her, she will be gravely missed by her Uncle Lonnie and Aunt Betty Perry, Uncle Carl and Aunt Bev Perry, Aunt Barb Perry, and her many cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Busby Chapel Cemetery, south of Goreville. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

All attending are encouraged to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital For Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110 or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org Additionally, memorial donations are suggested to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Laird Funeral Home in Elgin and Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna are providing service to the family.