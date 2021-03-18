Sophia Canada, Mason Poland named VHS Homecoming Queen, King

VHS Homecoming was held on Saturday, March 12. In a ceremony broadcast live for the community, Sophia Canada was named Homecoming Queen, with Mason Poland as Homecoming King. From left to right: Freshman Attendants Owen Treat and Emmy Vinson, Sophomore Attendants Cambell Douglas and Kassidy Taylor, Junior Attendants Weston Henderson and Avie Jones, Homecoming Court members Micah Harris and Emme Treat, Retiring King Gabe Holloman and Retiring Queen Reagan Hill, Homecoming King Mason Poland, Homecoming Queen Sophia Canada, Homecoming Court members Elijah Wright and Alivia Montgomery, Homecoming Court Members Lane Ross and Chloe Clay, Junior Attendants Jake Snell and Riley Slife, Sophomore Attendants Kaden Vaughn and Kali Browning, Freshman Attendants Dayton Nichols and Brianna White, Master and Mistress of Ceremonies Adrian Stout and Kalysta Conley.