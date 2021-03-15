Sharon Kay Sharp, 75, of Paducah, formerly of Karnak, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah with her family by her side.

Sharon was born September 24, 1945 in Ozark, IL. She was a graduate of the Mound City High School. Sharon had worked several years as a veterinarian assistant for Dr. Martell in Metropolis, she had also worked as an LPN at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis for 15 years. Sharon enjoyed sewing, her dog “Rufus” and shopping.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Brent) Elliott of Paducah, Ky; son, Tony (Renee) Anderson of St. Louis, Mo; brother, Bob (Charlotte) Whitehead of Karnak; sister, Mary Underhile of Marion, IL; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Sharp (2000); infant daughter, Tina Lynn Anderson; parents, Earl and Helen Holmes Whitehead.

Graveside memorial services honoring the life of Mrs. Sharon Kay Sharp will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. All family and friends have been asked to gather at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Hope, 1698 West 10th St. Metropolis, IL 62960

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.