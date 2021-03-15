Randy Dean Williams, age 66 years, a resident of Riverton, Illinois, passed away Friday evening, March 12, 2021, at 8:30 PM at the Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Randy was born February 1, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington. He was the eldest of four children born to J.D. and Barbara (McCormick) Williams.

On December 1, 2000, Randy was united in marriage to Deborah (nee Meyer). She survives.

Randy is also survived by: a daughter – Angel (Bruce) Elston of Divernon, Illinois; grandchildren – “Eme” Elizabeth (Dylan) Meyer of Riverton, and Carey Elston of Divernon; great grandchildren – Joclyn and Caleb Meyer of Riverton; his siblings – Debra (Roger) Johnson of Buncombe, Joe (Rayna) Williams of Steeleville, and Anita (Steve) Paddock of Metropolis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents – J.D. Williams and Barbara Newbold.

Randy was a 1973 graduate of Marion High School in Marion, Illinois. He was employed by Maytag/Whirlpool at the manufacturing plant in Herrin until it’s closure in 2006.

Randy loved music, gardening, cooking, watching westerns and spending time with his wife.

A graveside service honoring the life of Randy Dean Williams will be held Tuesday afternoon, March 16, 2021, at 2 PM at New Salem Cemetery, 2147 Creal Springs Road, Creal Springs, Illinois. Those attending the graveside service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM. Rev. George Arbeiter will officiate.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023 or online at www.diabetes.org or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929 or online at www.ASPCA.org