Norman E. Lee, age 86 years, a resident of rural Simpson, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 13, 2021, at 2:57 PM at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Norman was born May 31, 1934 in Zion, Illinois. He was the eldest of three children born to Edward Norman Lee and Jennie (French) Lee.

On February 10, 1962, Norman was united in marriage to Georgia Dixon at Grace Missionary Church in Zion, Illinois. She survives.

Norman is also survived by: his children – Virgil (Jane) Lee of North Carolina and Jackie (Shawn) Murphy of Kentucky; 6 grandchildren – Virgil (Christy) Lee, Jr. of Maryland, Matthew (Wendy Rogers) Lee, Jessica (Ben) Johnson, and Rebecca (David Hairfield) Dietrich all of North Carolina, Anthony (Chelsey) Nochim and Meghan Murphy all of Kentucky; a sister – Donna Paiser of Illinois; 2 nieces, and 2 nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by a sister – Dorothy Lee.

Norman was a 1952 graduate of Zion Benton Township High School. He was an honorably discharged U. S. Army veteran.

Norman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His career in law enforcement was with the Zion, Illinois Police Department. He began working as a patrolman on the beat. Later, Norman achieved the rank of detective and finally the distinction of serving as Chief of Police, prior to his retirement in the mid-1980’s with 25 years of service to the department.

In 1985, Norman and Georgia moved to Southern Illinois. In his retirement, Norman served as a substitute rural letter carrier with the Vienna Post Office.

Norman remained active and served on various boards and committees: He was a 25 year active member and the current chairman of the Johnson County 9-1-1 Board; the current secretary/treasurer of the Southern Illinois Police Association; a current member of the Millstone Water District Board; and chairman of the Gilead Cemetery Association.

Norman and Georgia were members and worshipped together at the First Baptist Church in Marion.

Norman enjoyed fishing with family and friends.

A service honoring the life of Norman E. Lee will be conducted Saturday morning, March 20, 2021 at (in true Norm fashion) 9:57 A.M. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Dr. Bob Dickerson will officiate.

Burial will be in the Gilead Cemetery near Simpson.

Visitation will be conducted Friday evening, March 19, 2021, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Gilead Cemetery Fund, c/o Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or online at www.stjude.org

Those attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.