Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Ms. US Agriculture presents Valentine’s cards from VHS to Veterans

March 1, 2021 Community Leave a comment

Gabriel Wrye 2021 Illinois Ms. United States Agriculture presented Melissa Tripp the Activity Therapist care packages to the Illinois Veterans Home of Anna one for each resident! Some of the items were Valentine’s Day Cards, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, snacks, drinks, things to write with, chapstick, and a nice bag. One item that Gabriel specially wanted to include was made by her which included a flower pot for them to enjoy and grow in their rooms! To see the seeds grow and experience the beautiful flowers that will come!

A special thank you to Freeman Dental, Adam Lock, and the Illinois Army National Guard for the items that they contributed. Also a special thank you to Toni French and the students at Vienna High School for the Valentine’s Day Cards that they made!

