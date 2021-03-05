Miles Brothers Foods Set to Open Temporary Location March 13th

After an overnight fire damaged Miles Brothers Foods last weekend, the store was forced to close. In the announcement of the closure on the store’s Facebook page Saturday, the Miles brothers stated that they were looking forward to opening back up as quickly as possible. Less than a week after the fire, the two took to Facebook again on Thursday to announce their plans for a temporary location.

“Mark your calendars because Saturday, March 13th, we will be opening a small market containing grocery, deli, meat, and dairy,” the post read. The temporary market will be located at 97 Red Bud Lane in Vienna, sharing a building with Marshall Tactical Outfitters. The building once housed Jumbo Char-N Grill.

“We know this temporary location will only provide a fraction of our products, but we knew we had to do what we could to open something for the community,” the store said, in a statement, “Please continue to be patient with us during these trying times and as we work on stocking up the temporary location.”

The owners shared that they were relieved that no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and thanked the community for their support. They are not currently sure of when the store may be able to return to its original location.