Marjorie Linda (Corle) Kough, born on 8/15/1949 to the late Irvin and Helen (Souther) Corle, passed away March 3, 2021 at her home in Evansville, Indiana.

Marj started writing at a very young age and loved word craft all her life. Marj was an editor, publisher and freelance writer who wrote under the name Marjorie L. Russell. Marj received several awards including the Christian Writer’s Association Award, the Southern Illinois Newspaper Association Award, and the Amy Award for Religious Writing Published in a Secular Newspaper. She was Executive Editor of American Quilter Magazine and, after leaving that position, she continued on as a feature writer for the publication.

Marj co-authored Seams Unlikely, the autobiography of the late Nancy Zieman, whose program “Sewing With Nancy” has aired on Public Broadcasting Channels for over 36 years. Seams Unlikely achieved an Amazon ranking of 4.7/5 stars of countless readers. Marj is also interviewed in “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace” which will be airing nationwide on PBS in 2021.

Marj taught Bible studies at The Potter’s Wheel Inner City Ministry. She also taught Bible studies and sewing classes at Impact Ministries. Marj was always active in Destiny Church and part of a prayer group there. She was deeply loved by friends and family.

Marj is survived by her husband, Ralph Michael “Mike” Kough; sons Derek and Brandt Hoffman of Hutchinson, MN, Todd (Lynne) Russell of Novi, MI, and step-son Tom (Heather) Kough of Evansville, IN; grandchildren Hailey and Shannon Strutz, Sophie and yet to be born Lonnie Irvin Russell; step grandchildren Amanda, William (Brittney), and Jesse Strutz, Tyler (Ivy) Rohlman, Jacob “Jake” and Eli Kough; sister Noreen (Robert) Engstrom; brothers Gene (Joyce) Corle, Randall (Donna) Corle, and Loren (Kathy) Corle; and eight nieces and nephews, as well as Three great grand-children.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Destiny Church Evansville, IN Community Center Building Fund. https://destinychurch.reasonfunding.com/donate?fbclid=IwAR2G7-1cjhIgKFk2UFPUtGySu7z9f2jPZ7ZLqJ_wVn2JRPx72fFPZs8luxQ

A memorial service will be held on March 13, 2021 at 10 am at Destiny Church in Evansville, IN as well as a live stream on Youtube.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqq5h09O2rsbfEKJ3ch9ffQ