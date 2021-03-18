STATE OF ILLINOIS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

JOHNSON COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION

In the Interest of: Benjamin M., A Minor.

Case No. 21-JA-4

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU, Samantha Peterman that on February 8, 2021, a Petition for Adjudication of Wardship was filed under the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 by Tambra K. Cain, Johnson County State’s Attorney, in the Circuit Court of Johnson County, Illinois captioned “In the Interest of Benjamin M., a minor,” and that in the courtroom of Judge Sarah Tripp, or any judge sitting in her stead, at the Johnson County Courthouse, Public Square, Vienna, Illinois, on April 9, 2021 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the cause may be heard, a Hearing will be held upon the Petition for Adjudication of Wardship. THE COURT HAS AUTHORITY IN THIS PROCEEDING TO TAKE FROM YOU THE CUSTODY AND GUARDIANSHIP OF THE MINOR, TO TERMINATE ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS AND RESIDUAL PARENTAL RIGHTS FLOWING TO AND THROUGH THE RESPONDENTS THEREIN, AND TO APPOINT A GUARDIAN WITH THE POWER TO CONSENT TO ADOPTION, YOU MAY LOSE ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD.

Unless you appear at the Hearing and show cause against the Petition, file an Answer or otherwise appear, or otherwise file an appropriate pleading, on or before April 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., you will not be entitled to further written notice or publication or other notice of the proceedings in this case.

Now, unless you take an appropriate action against the Petition for Adjudication of Wardship, the allegations of the petition may stand admitted as against you, and to all or each of you, and an order or judgment entered.

March 12, 2021

Ryan O’Neal,

Clerk of the Circuit Court